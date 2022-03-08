Campy Russell, Lenny Wilkens among Cavs wall of honor class

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens poses for a portrait at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on September 8, 2017 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers will induct four new members to its wall of honor at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The 2022 class insists of World B. Free, Gordon Gund, Campy Russell, and Lenny Wilkens.

“The 2022 class of inductees has impacted the Cavaliers organization in deep and different ways,” said Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO Len Komoroski, in a news release on Tuesday. “As we look at their respective contributions, it is very clear and easy to understand how each has significantly elevated the franchise and deserves a special place of honor as part of our history.”

They join the inaugural class: Wayne Embry, Bill Fitch, John Johnson, Nick Mileti and John “Hot Rod” Williams. Those who had their jerseys retired are also part of the wall of honor: Austin Carr, Brad Daugherty, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Larry Nance Sr., Mark Price, Bobby “Bingo” Smith, Joe Tait and Nate Thurmond.

To be eligible for the Cleveland Cavaliers Wall of Honor, nominees must be part of the organization for at least two seasons and must be retired for at least five seasons. They should also represent the team’s “All for one. One for all” commitment.

The ceremony will happen before the Cavs host the Bulls at 8 p.m. on March 26.