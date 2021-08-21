C.J. Stroud named starting quarterback for No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud runs through a drill during an NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio, in this Monday, April 5, 2021, file photo. Third-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day opens a preseason camp for the first time without a good idea of who will be the starting quarterback. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day says freshman C.J. Stroud will start at quarterback for the No. 4 Buckeyes in the opener against Minnesota Sept. 2.

Stroud has been the apparent leader in the quarterback derby since spring practice. He got the nod over fellow second-year player Jack Miller and true freshmen Kyle McCord and Quinn Ewers.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Stroud, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, played sparingly in mop-up duty last year behind Heisman-finalist Justin Fields in the pandemic-shortened season.

He has yet to throw a pass in a college game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral