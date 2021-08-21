C.J. Stroud named starting quarterback for No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

FILE – Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud runs through a drill during an NCAA college football practice in Columbus, Ohio, in this Monday, April 5, 2021, file photo. Third-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day opens a preseason camp for the first time without a good idea of who will be the starting quarterback. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day says freshman C.J. Stroud will start at quarterback for the No. 4 Buckeyes in the opener against Minnesota Sept. 2.

Stroud has been the apparent leader in the quarterback derby since spring practice. He got the nod over fellow second-year player Jack Miller and true freshmen Kyle McCord and Quinn Ewers.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Stroud, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, played sparingly in mop-up duty last year behind Heisman-finalist Justin Fields in the pandemic-shortened season.

He has yet to throw a pass in a college game.