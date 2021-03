Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, rear, plays with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton’s hair during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat got another win, and for a change, it came relatively easily.

Jimmy Butler had 28 points and 12 rebounds, Bam Adebayo returned from a knee issue and finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, and the Heat eased past the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 on Tuesday night.

Miami won for the 11th time in its last 12 games.

Collin Sexton scored 21 for Cleveland, which got 16 points and eight rebounds from JaVale McGee in 21 minutes on 8-for-10 shooting.