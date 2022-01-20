Bulls hold off Cavs 117-104

by: Associated Press

Chicago Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic (9) grabs a defensive rebound as Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the struggling Chicago Bulls ended the game on a 14-2 run to hold off the surging Cleveland Cavaliers 117-104 on Wednesday night.

The Bulls steadied themselves after losing a season-high four straight and falling into a first-place tie with Miami in the Eastern Conference.

They answered in a big way when Cleveland pulled within 103-102 on a 3 by former Bull Lauri Markkanen and free throw by Isaac Okoro.

Ayo Dosunmu nailed a 3-pointer for Chicago with just over four minutes remaining to start the decisive rally.

Vucevic hit two 3s and a layup during that stretch, helping Chicago stop Cleveland’s season-high five-game win streak.

Markkanen led Cleveland with 28 points.

