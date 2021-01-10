MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 27 points as the Milwaukee Bucks withstood the absence of two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-90.
Antetokounmpo sat out the game with back spasms after taking a hard fall one night earlier in a loss to the Utah Jazz.
Bobby Portis replaced Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee’s starting lineup and scored 17 points.
Cleveland’s Andre Drummond had 26 points and 24 rebounds.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Bucks beat Cavaliers 100-90 without injured Antetokounmpo
- Quiet Sunday expected with partly sunny skies, temps in the 30s
- Browns in first playoff game since 2002: Then and now
- Top Republican says Trump committed ‘impeachable offenses’
- Man identified as horned, shirtless Capitol occupier now facing charges