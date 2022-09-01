(AP) – Ohio State wasn’t happy with the way last year ended, notwithstanding the thrilling come-from-behind Rose Bowl win over Utah.

The Buckeyes lost to Michigan for the first time since 2011 and had their four-year run as Big Ten champion end. Coach Ryan Day said his team was “edgy” during the offseason, and the Saturday night game against the Irish should be a good gauge for what’s possible for the Buckeyes.

The offense should be no problem with C.J. Stroud, surrounded by many of the playmakers who helped the Buckeyes score better than 45 points per game. Day’s most important move was hiring Jim Knowles away from Oklahoma State to shore up an underperforming defense.

Adding intrigue to the matchup is that Marcus Freeman, a linebacker for the Buckeyes from 2004-08, begins his first full season as Notre Dame coach.

Oddsmakers obviously believe in the Buckeyes. They’re favored by 17.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Buckeyes (2) will be facing off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5) on Saturday, Sept. 3. Kick-off will be at 7:30 p.m.

