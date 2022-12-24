CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are allowing fans to bring extra items into FirstEnergy Stadium for Saturday’s 1 p.m. game amid dangerously low wind chills that have settled over the city.

Guests can bring in one thermos, 20 oz. or less, as well as blankets, according to a Tweet.

Portable chargers and non dry cell batteries – both no larger than 6″x3″x1.5″ – are also permitted to power heated apparel.

Battery packs must be disconnected during security inspection.

Here’s a look at the tailgating and game time forecast.

According to FOX 8 Weather, it will be the 2nd coldest Browns game ever.