‘Have to be on point’: Browns ready to take on Patriots in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Ohio (WJW) — You can’t talk about the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots without mentioning Bill Belichick. Considered one of the greatest coaches in the National Football League, Belichick spent five seasons as head coach of the Browns in the early 1990s.

“I have not had the opportunity to meet Coach Belichick yet,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “This is the first time facing off against him. Obviously, he has my utmost respect. They play sound ball. We have to make sure we are at our best Sunday up there.”

The Browns were at their best last week in Cincinnati, playing complementary football, they opened the game with a pick-six on defense and forced three Bengals turnovers resulting in 13 points.

“We want to be aggressive in our zone coverage, and we want to be aggressive in our man coverage,” Stefanski said. “When the guys have one-on-one opportunities, we want them to deny their man the ball.”

“It’s any given Sunday type of league,” said cornerback Troy Hill. “But I think we can continue putting that out there, the truest measurement of your performance is consistency so that’s what we have to keep doing, come out and be consistent.”

Offensively, everything was clicking for the Browns, Baker Mayfield played his best game of the season and Cleveland was able to stretch the field. They’ll need a similar kind of game plan against New England who enters with a top ten defense.

“The defense was making some really good plays that put us in really good position, which allowed us to open up the playbook and call some different calls that maybe we would not have gotten if we weren’t in that position,” wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones said.

The Browns don’t have a lot of success against New England in Foxboro, but they may be catching the Patriots at just the right time, New England is 1-4 at home this season.

“I think it is a challenge because you are playing a great team with great coaches,” Stefanski said. “It is definitely a loud stadium. They do a great job there. We are going to have to be on point in terms of handling the road environment, but the challenge is going up against a great team.”

Both teams will be without their top running backs, Nick Chubb remains on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, Patriots running back, Damien Harris who has rushed for 547 yards this year has been ruled out with a concussion.

The Browns last win in Foxboro came in 1992, a 19-17 win, Bill Belichick was the head coach in Cleveland.