BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will miss the start of training camp due to an “alarming” diagnosis.

The 10th-year veteran went in for a check-up after reporting discomfort in his legs and shortness of breath during the team’s activities in the spring. He was diagnosed with blood clots in his legs and lungs, according to a Friday news release.

“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” Goodwin is quoted in the release. “It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

It’s unclear when Goodwin could rejoin team activities, but he plans to stay visible and keep up with meetings as the team’s training camp begins, according to the release.

“It’s one of those things that is totally out of my control, out of the doctor’s control and out of the trainer’s control,” Goodwin is quoted in the release. “It’s really an unfortunate deal we have to deal with, but we need to deal with it in the proper fashion. The Browns are doing everything in their power to support me through it by allowing me to be around the team, on the field and in meetings.

“I’m grateful for that, and hopefully this thing gets back under control and I can feel my body and what I need to feel so I can help this team make this run.”

Goodwin signed with the Browns as a free agent in April. He’s played 102 games in his career and has 187 receptions for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 16.2 yards per reception, according to the release.

Goodwin started his career in 2013 at the Buffalo Bills, where he spent four seasons before moving to the San Francisco 49ers, then the Chicago Bears. He played for the Seattle Seahawks last season.

Elsewhere on the roster

The Browns on Friday also announced several other roster moves due to non-football-related injuries. All players, including Goodwin, remain on the active roster:

Guard Colby Gossett suffered a foot injury

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz suffered a hamstring injury

Wide receiver Mike Woods II suffered an Achilles tendon injury