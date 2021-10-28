Browns WR Jarvis Landry will ‘for sure’ play on Sunday

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, their first AFC North matchup of the season.

The Browns are 4-3 and coming off a mini bye thanks to their previous game in Thursday Night Football. Cleveland needs all the rest it can get as it deals with a slew of injuries.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Baker Mayfield’s favorite target, said he will be ready to go on Sunday. He was placed on the injured reserve with a knee issue on Sept. 21 and returned last week, but suffered a new injury late in the game against Denver. He did not practice Monday or Wednesday.

“After the game and these past couple of days, I’m feeling a lot better,” Landry said.

When asked if the Browns still have the ability to have a successful season, despite the injuries, Landry said, “Hell yeah” with a smile on his face.

“I think we still have everything right here in front of us. Big division game this week that is important for us. Our division is playing really well. This is a must-win, feels like,” he said. “This division has kind of been carried by the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. And for the first time in a long time, as far as I can remember, it’s pretty even. For us, division games are always important. “

Mayfield told reporters it’s absolutely a possibility he plays on Sunday. His injured shoulder kept him out of the win over the Broncos.

“He’s been fighting. He’s been fighting to get back, trying to do everything possibly literally to get back. You know, it’s good to see him back out here on the practice field, moving around, throwing balls around and still taking it day by day,” Landry said of Mayfield. “He’s handling it the right way, like a pro.”

As for the running back situation, Nick Chubb is hopeful he will take the field and Kareem Hunt remains on the injured reserve. It looks like we’ll see more of D’Ernest Johnson, who had 22 carries for 146 yards and one touchdown during his first NFL start.

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers kick off at 1 p.m. on Halloween at FirstEnergy Stadium.