Browns win over Steelers: By the numbers

CLEVELAND (WJW)– With their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night, the Cleveland Browns brought an end to a few droughts.

Here are a few other key numbers from the Wild Card win:

It’s the Browns first playoff win since they beat the New England Patriots on Jan. 1, 1995. That was also the last time Cleveland won a Wild Card game.

It’s the Browns first postseason road win since they beat the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 28, 1969.

It’s the first time Cleveland beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh since Oct. 5, 2005.

It’s the first time the Browns beat the Steelers in the playoffs. They lost the previous matchups: Jan. 5, 2003 and Jan. 7, 1995. Both games were in Pittsburgh.

The Browns’ 28 points was the most scored in the first quarter of a game in NFL playoff history.

The Browns’ 35 points tied for the most scored in the first half in team postseason history. The last time it happened was Dec. 26. 1954.

The Browns’ three takeaways in the first quarter tied for the most recorded by a team in the first quarter of a playoff game since 1991.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: