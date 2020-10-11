Browns will try to keep momentum rolling at home against Colts

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are rewriting the record books for all the right reasons so far in 2020, but can they keep the momentum rolling at home against one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts?

The Browns put up 48 points on the Cowboys last week and rushed for over 300 yards; they haven’t had a scoring week like that since 2007.

“Every game we kind of go into it thinking about how we get the ball in our guys’ hands. We have to work real hard as an offensive staff to make sure that we are finding creative ways to get it to them because they are really good players,” said Kevin Stefanski, Browns head coach.

The Browns head into week five of the season with the league’s best run game at 818 yards this season, but they will be without their star running back Nick Chubb who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury that won’t require surgery. Kareem Hunt is expected to fill Chubb’s role.

“You get the best of both worlds with Kareem. He can run the ball well and he can catch out of the backfield well. Like I said, he is an all-around back. He can do it all. He comes to work and works hard every day,” said D’Ernest Johnson, Browns RB.

The Browns have put up 30 or more points in three straight weeks, but points could be hard to come by later today. The Colts have the league’s best defense giving up just 14 points a game.

“First things first, we just have to continue to keep doing what we are doing. Eliminate the mental errors. Eliminate the little mistakes that we are making. Just go out there and play football,” Johnson said.

The Browns defense is their wild card; they have a top five rushing defense but their passing defense ranks near the bottom of the league. They have to find a way to shore up that secondary if they are going to be legitimate contenders.

“It is just all about execution and everybody being on the same pages – DBs, linebackers, everything. We are going to get things sorted out coming into this week and practice and everything. Everything else will take care of itself,” Denzel Ward, Browns cornerback.

One quarter of the season is down; the second quarter is about to begin. Buckle up — this thing is far from over.

Read more headlines on FOX8.com: