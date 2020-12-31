Browns welcome back Jarvis Landry, four others from COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Five Cleveland Browns players were activated from the COVID-19 list.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said they got back wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones, and linebacker Jacob Phillips.

“Jarvis is a guy, that you all know, is an emotional leader for the team so we’re happy to have him back,” Stefanski said.

The Browns facility was closed on Thursday for contact tracing after two more players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Browns were without their four top wide receivers when they faced the Jets. Without those targets, Cleveland was forced to rely on a rookie wide out from the practice squad and their tight ends, while they struggled to get the run game moving. The Browns lost, 16-23.

Cleveland hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday. If they win, the Browns end their playoff drought dating back to 2002. The path to the playoffs gets more complicated with a loss.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: