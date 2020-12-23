Browns vs. Steelers game ticket prices just keep on rising

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Excitement is rising for Cleveland Browns fans, and now so are ticket prices to see the team take on Pittsburgh Jan. 3 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“From when the Browns launched ticket sales for this game a month ago in November we’ve seen prices more than double,” said Mark Klang, president of Amazing Tickets.

Not only because the Browns have been winning, but because the Steelers dropped the last three games in a row, and depending on what happens this coming Sunday the rivals could be playing for the AFC North Division Title.

“I’m super happy, super excited,” said Troy Johnson, Jr., “Super looking forward to the last game.”

Getting inside the stadium, however, could be difficult.

Seating is limited to 12,000 due to COVID-19 restrictions and prices are skyrocketing.

Not only have they doubled but, Klang says, they jumped another 10% right after Pittsburgh lost to Cincinnati Monday night. Prices are currently running around $409 in the family zone, up to $1,700 for club seating.

“If you’re going to go regardless, I would buy before this coming Sunday,” said Klang.

Even lifelong season ticket holders aren’t guaranteed a spot.

“I don’t have tickets for the Steeler game yet, but I may, depending on whether my representative can get them,” said Bob Malaga, Browns season ticket holder.

The Browns have not had a winning season since 2007 and haven’t won the division since 1994.

If they’re able to win the division and the first playoff game is held at home, Klang says things could get really interesting.

Ticket prices would most likely be higher than when the city hosted the NBA Finals and World Series Game 7 against Chicago.

“I think it would far exceed any event that we’ve seen for an event in Cleveland,” said Klang. “I wouldn’t even be surprised if we saw entry level prices north of $1,500 and for premium seats, because there’s so few of them, thousands of dollars each.”

It might be too steep for most fans but they say they’re just thrilled the team is finally winning.

“Definitely gonna look forward to watching the Browns whoop some Steelers butt for sure,” said Troy Johnson Jr. “Go Browns!”

