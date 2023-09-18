*Above video shows Deshaun Watson at practice Friday in Berea preparing for the MNF game against the Steelers*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Monday night’s showdown between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers could answer two big questions: Are the Browns as good as they looked in their season opener when they beat the Bengals 24-3, and are the Steelers as bad as they looked in a 30-7 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers?

Browns and Steelers play on Monday Night Football at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Kick-off was at 8:15 p.m. Keep up with game updates here:

Right off the bat, the Steelers intercepted the ball and Alex Highsmith made it into the end-zone.

Browns made their way onto the field with a field goal from Dustin Hopkins. The Steelers were leading the Browns 7-3.

However, in another attempt after an interception, Hopkins missed the field goal.

At the start of the second quarter, Nick Chubb was down with a knee injury and was carted off the field. He’s out for the game.

Deshaun Watson then threw a 3-yard touchdown to Jerome Ford. Ford got the 2-point conversion following the offsides penalty on Pittsburgh. The Browns took the lead, 11-7.

After a good field goal by Chris Boswell, the Steelers are inching closer to Cleveland.

The Browns were leading 11-10.

But Pittsburgh reclaimed the lead with another touchdown, this time by George Pickens.

Hopkins made the next field goal, narrowing Steelers’ lead to 16-14 at halftime.

But the Steelers widened their lead in the third quarter, with a good field goal by Boswell. The score was 19-14.

Thanks to a 69-yard run by Ford, Pierre Strong Jr. finished off the Browns touchdown and Watson scored on the 2-point conversion, taking back the lead 22-19.

“We understand it’s going to be a hostile environment there (Pittsburgh) so we’re preparing every day to go there and be ready for them,” said Browns running back Nick Chubb.

The Steelers will be without their sack master, Cam Heyward, who was injured in the 49ers game.

“Heyward is definitely a big player for them, but I’m sure those guys are pumped up coming off a loss like that. I’m sure they’ll be ready to go against us no matter who’s out there,” Chubb said.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had some chemistry with rookie receiver Elijah Moore in the home opener including a 33-yard completion, but Steelers star linebacker T.J Watt is a threat to disrupt that chemistry.

“Nonstop. He (Watt) just does not quit. He has a motor of nonstop moves,” Watson said. “My major thing is that I need to limit him to some of them and use my length and my strength to the best of my ability.”

Playing MNF on prime-time TV in front of a national audience can stir high emotions in players, but Watson said he knows how to handle that.

“My emotions are really the same every time I go into a game. I would say they’re a little bit low, but also in my head, high. Never get too high. Never get too low. Honestly, just play the game just like any other game. Just don’t treat it different,” Watson said.

While many fans like to talk about quarterbacks, Browns fans could be talking more about the importance of a good kicker.

Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins made all three of his field goals in his first game with the Browns. Hopkins replaced Cade York who was cut before the regular season after York struggled in the preseason.

The Steelers are 20-0 in their last 20 Monday night games at home.

“Yeah, it’s really not something that affects us this week,” Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Us going into this game, we really have to narrow our focus and really worry about doing your job on every given play.”