Browns versus Ravens rematch takes over Monday Night Football

CLEVELAND (WJW) — First impressions certainly can be lasting impressions, but that hasn’t been the case with the 2020 Cleveland Browns. As the Baltimore Ravens soar into town for Monday Night Football, the rematch this season will feature two teams moving in the opposite direction.

“The outside opinions don’t matter positive or negative,” said Browns center JC Tretter. “If someone wants to come and tell us we are the best team in the world, it doesn’t mean anything when you get in between the white lines.”

The Browns have won four games in a row and five of their last six, and are on the doorstep of a playoff berth for the first time in 18 years. A lot of that credit goes to quarterback Baker Mayfield who has looked like a much different quarterback these past six games.

“As coaches, we are trying to adapt to what we do to our players strengths,” said Kevin Stefanski. “So I’d hope we are playing better ball on offense than we did in the beginning of the season. and we have to continue to do that and I think Baker fits right in there.”

In week one, Lamar Jackson carved up the Browns defense to the tune of 38 points, throwing three touchdowns, but the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player is coming off the COVID-19 Reserve list after testing positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 26.

“He’s a great athlete so I’m pretty sure he won’t have much drop off as far as that goes and I’m excited, I’m looking forward to competing,” said linebacker BJ Goodson.

The Browns defense has been good against the run this year, ranking in the Top 10 in total rushing yards, but they have struggled with the pass and especially with Baltimore’s tight ends.

“Last game vs. them was kind of like our first game playing together as far as the defense goes, which there are no excuses for it, but we just have to come out and challenge the tight ends better,” Goodson said.

The Browns are a much different team than they were 14 weeks ago, we’ll see if the scoreboard indicates that on Monday.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: