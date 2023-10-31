***Video above: Browns team up with kids for Halloween Fashion Show***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are trading wide-receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions, the team confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

In exchange, the Browns will receive a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to a press release.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 31: Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after Amari Cooper #2 completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

So far this season, Peoples-Jones has eight receptions for 97 yards, averaging 12.1 yards per catch. His longest reception was for 29 yards, according to the Browns.

He was drafted by Cleveland as a sixth-round pick in 2020.