CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are trading wide-receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions, the team confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
In exchange, the Browns will receive a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to a press release.
So far this season, Peoples-Jones has eight receptions for 97 yards, averaging 12.1 yards per catch. His longest reception was for 29 yards, according to the Browns.
He was drafted by Cleveland as a sixth-round pick in 2020.