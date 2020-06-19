Browns to induct Cribbs, Slaughter into Legends program

CLEVELAND (AP) The Cleveland Browns will induct kick return specialist Josh Cribbs and wide receiver Webster Slaughter into their Legends club this season.

An undrafted free agent quarterback from Kent State, Cribbs developed into of the NFL’s best returners while becoming a three-time Pro Bowler during eight seasons with the Browns. He returned eight kickoffs for touchdowns, tying him with Leon Washington for the most in league history .

Cribbs also had three TD punt returns, and he amassed 13,488 career return yards, third most in league history. He added 1,175 yards receiving , 808 yards rushing and scored nine TDs as a multi-faceted offensive weapon for the Browns.

Slaughter spent six seasons with the Browns, helping the club reach three AFC title games in four seasons. A second-round pick in 1986, he twice made the Pro Bowl. He had his best statistical season in 1989, when he caught 65 passes for 1,236 yards and six TDs.

Slaughter was a dependable target for quarterback Bernie Kosar, who often went to No. 84 when he needed a big play. Slaughter also played with Houston, Kansas City, the New York Jets and San Diego. He finished with 8,111 yards receiving and 44 TDs.

Cribbs and Slaughter will be honored during a halftime ceremony when the Browns host the Washington Redskins on Sept. 27.

