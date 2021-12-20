Browns to host Raiders with 18 players still on COVID list

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The COVID-depleted Cleveland Browns will host the Las Vegas Raiders at 5 p.m. Monday.

The game, originally slated for Saturday at 5 p.m., was one of three pushed back by the NFL amid dozens of COVID-19 cases.

In the two extra days, the Browns activated safety John Johnson III and guard Wyatt Teller from the COVID list, and elevated several guys from the practice squad. Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum remain on the COVID list, giving Nick Mullens the start.

The Browns, at 7-6, need to win at least three of their last four games to make the playoffs. They’ll face the Packers in Green Bay on Christmas Day, before playing the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Jan. 3 and then hosting the Bengals on Jan. 9.

Browns players on the COVID-19 list:

QB Baker Mayfield

QB Case Keenum

WR Jarvis Landry

RB Kareem Hunt

TE Austin Hooper

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

T James Hudson III

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

LB Mack Wilson

LB Jacob Phillips

LB Tony Fields II

CB Troy Hill

CB A.J. Green

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

S Grant Delpit

P Jamie Gillan

Cornerback Greg Newsome is out with a concussion. Tight end Harrison Bryant, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz and defensive tackle Malik Jackson are questionable.