Browns to host Raiders with 18 players still on COVID list

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The COVID-depleted Cleveland Browns will host the Las Vegas Raiders at 5 p.m. Monday.
The game, originally slated for Saturday at 5 p.m., was one of three pushed back by the NFL amid dozens of COVID-19 cases.
In the two extra days, the Browns activated safety John Johnson III and guard Wyatt Teller from the COVID list, and elevated several guys from the practice squad. Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum remain on the COVID list, giving Nick Mullens the start.
The Browns, at 7-6, need to win at least three of their last four games to make the playoffs. They’ll face the Packers in Green Bay on Christmas Day, before playing the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Jan. 3 and then hosting the Bengals on Jan. 9.
Browns players on the COVID-19 list:
- QB Baker Mayfield
- QB Case Keenum
- WR Jarvis Landry
- RB Kareem Hunt
- TE Austin Hooper
- T Jedrick Wills Jr.
- T James Hudson III
- DE Jadeveon Clowney
- DT Malik McDowell
- DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
- LB Mack Wilson
- LB Jacob Phillips
- LB Tony Fields II
- CB Troy Hill
- CB A.J. Green
- S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
- S Grant Delpit
- P Jamie Gillan
Cornerback Greg Newsome is out with a concussion. Tight end Harrison Bryant, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz and defensive tackle Malik Jackson are questionable.