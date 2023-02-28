[Watch a previous interview with 2023 Hall of Fame enshrinee Joe Thomas in the player above.]

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns will line up against the New York Jets for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 3, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, according to a news release.

It’s the Browns’ sixth Hall of Fame Game. The most recent was in 1999 — the team’s first game after resuming operations.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8 on the Hall of Fame’s website.

NFL legends including the Browns’ Joe Thomas and the Jets’ Joe Klecko and Darrelle Revis are set to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame’s 2023 class the following Saturday, Aug. 5, at the stadium, which is adjacent to the Hall of Fame.

Rondé Barber, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Ken Riley, Zach Thomas and DeMarcus Ware will also be enshrined at the Aug. 5 ceremony.

Enshrinement Week schedule

The Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week is an annual, multi-day celebration. Here’s what’s scheduled:

Aug. 3: Hall of Fame Game

Aug. 4: Fashion Show

Aug. 5: Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner

Aug. 5: The Canton Repository Grand Parade

Aug. 5: Class of 2023 Enshrinement

Aug. 5: Concert for Legends, featuring Zac Brown Band

Aug. 6: Enshrinees’ Roundtable

Past Hall of Fame games

Cleveland Browns (2-3)

In 1963 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers (L, 16-7)

In 1967 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles (L, 28-13)

In 1981 vs. the Atlanta Falcons (W, 24-10)

In 1990 vs. the Chicago Bears (L, 13-0)

In 1999 vs. the Dallas Cowboys (W, 20-17)

New York Jets (1-1)

In 1977 vs. the Chicago Bears (L, 20-6)

In 1992 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles (W, 41-14)