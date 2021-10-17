Browns to face 5-0 Cardinals without star running back Nick Chubb

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns have another tough challenge ahead of them as they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The game kicks off at FirstEnergy Stadium at 4:05 p.m. You can catch all the action on FOX 8.

Cleveland is 3-2 and coming off a 42-47 loss to the LA Chargers, while the Cardinals have yet to lose this season.

“Huge challenge this week, a 5-0 football team coming into our stadium. Obviously, the crowd has been outstanding in our home games this season, and we need them again. We need a great effort from our crowd because this is a really, really potent offense that we are facing, a great defense and really, really sound special teams. We have to be about our business. It has been a good week of practice. We are looking forward to the challenge,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Baker Mayfield’s favorite target wide receiver Jarvis Landry was not officially activated to the roster as of Saturday, and reliable running back Nick Chubb is out this week.

“Never want to see a guy like Nick go down. Definitely what he means to this team is crazy. We have a lot of good backs in this RB room. I feel like we should be able to hold it down until he gets back,” said fellow running back Kareem Hunt.

As of Friday afternoon, a number of Browns players were listed as questionable for the game, including defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, as well as tackle Jack Conklin and center JC Tretter.