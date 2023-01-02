CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — The Browns improved to 7-9 Sunday with a win over the Washington Commanders, but they knew even before the game they’re out of the playoff race. Now they’re excited to potentially spoil any chance the Pittsburgh Steelers have of making it in Week 18.

“We’d love to do that,” defensive end Myles Garrett told reporters Sunday (as seen in the video above). “We consider them our rivals, and especially if we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t. We’ll do everything in our power.”

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) but can’t get around James Daniels (78) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The NFL also announced Sunday’s upcoming game is going to be played at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. No matter what, it is the final matchup for the Browns this season.

Here’s what has to happen in order for the Steelers to go to the playoffs:

#Steelers Playoff Scenario:

Defeat #Browns, get a #Jets AND #Bills win to clinch.



CLE Win would:

-Eliminate PIT from Playoff contention

-First sweep of PIT since 1988

-Give Mike Tomlin's FIRST losing season in 16 years as HC (8-9)

-Tie PIT for Last place in Division@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) January 2, 2023

The Browns hope to capitalize on their momentum from the Washington game, where quarterback Deshaun Watson appeared to find a groove.

“Today was a good day, especially the start of 2023 and what the future is going to hold for the Cleveland Browns,” Watson said following Sunday’s game. “It was good to be able to see that happen.”

In their previous matchup in September, the Browns came out victorious over the Steelers, winning 29-17.