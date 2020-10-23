Browns tight end Austin Hooper out with appendicitis

(Watch video of Jarvis Landry talking about his rib injury in the video player above)
BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper will miss Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Hooper has appendicitis and will undergo an appendectomy on Friday.
The Browns will now look to rookie Harrison Bryant and David Njoku, who’s been dealing with injuries and apparently wants out of Cleveland.
Hooper was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 and signed a four-year deal with the Browns in March. He’s had 22 receptions for 205 yards and one touchdown this season.
