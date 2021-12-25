Browns take on Packers for Christmas Day matchup; Mayfield expected to start

Watch: Video shows HC Stefanski’s remarks as Browns prepare for game in Green Bay

CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — The Cleveland Browns (7-7) are set to take on the Green Bay Packers (11-3) for a Christmas Day matchup at Lambeau Field.

Playing on Christmas Day with some style! 💧❄️ pic.twitter.com/Tgu9eeuxzY — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2021

Baker Mayfield moved a step closer to playing against Aaron Rodgers on Christmas as the Browns activated their quarterback from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday before leaving for Green Bay.

Mayfield has been out since testing positive on Dec. 15, one of a slew of virus cases the past two weeks for the Browns. He missed Monday’s game against Las Vegas as Cleveland started third-string QB Nick Mullens, numerous backups and lost.

Mayfield hasn’t practiced in nearly two weeks, but coach Kevin Stefanski, who returned earlier this week after his second positive test in two seasons, said Thursday he anticipated Mayfield starting against the Packers.

Mayfield won’t be cleared until Saturday, when his 10-day quarantine expires. He won’t have to produce a negative COVID-19 test, something he hasn’t done despite being asymptomatic and feeling fine.

Per NFL rules, Cleveland was required to put Mayfield on its roster by 4 p.m. in order for him to be eligible. He’ll travel to Wisconsin separately from the team.

Along with Mayfield returning, the Browns will break in a brand new kicker against the Packers and will be much closer to full strength.

Rookie Chris Naggar was elevated from the practice squad to kick against the Packers.

Struggling Chase McLaughlin, who has missed five of his last 11 field-goal tries including a critical 47-yarder in the 16-14 loss to the Raiders, was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list shortly before departed Cleveland.

McLaughlin’s job appeared in jeopardy after his crucial miss, but Stefanski was planning to stick with him before his positive test.

Also, the Browns activated top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, backup QB Case Keenum, cornerback A.J. Green and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.

We have activated the following players from the reserve/COVID-19 list and made other roster moves:



– QB Baker Mayfield

– QB Case Keenum

– WR Jarvis Landry

– CB AJ Green

– DE Ifeadi Odengibo — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2021

Saturday’s game will be the Browns’ attempt to bolster their flimsy playoff chances.

The #Browns are 7-1 against NFC Teams under Kevin Stefanski heading into Saturday's game vs. the Green Bay #Packers. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) December 25, 2021