Browns’ tackle Conklin out ‘multiple weeks’ with elbow injury

CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — Cleveland Browns‘ starting right tackle Jack Conklin will miss “multiple weeks” after dislocating his left elbow in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s not entirely sure whether Conklin will need surgery or have to go on injured reserve, which would mean he would miss a minimum of three games.

Stefanski expects Conklin to return at some point this season.

Conklin returned to the lineup Sunday after missing two games with a knee injury only to go down early with an injury quarterback Baker Mayfield described as “nasty.”

Conklin was an All-Pro last season.

Sunday’s loss to the Steelers put the Browns last in the AFC North.

The Browns (4-4) head next to Cincinnati (5-3) to face the Bengals, who are also coming off a loss.