NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 10: Adrian Clayborn #99 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates during the second half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on November 10, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Welcome to Cleveland, Adrian Clayborn.

The Defensive End signed with the Browns in a move that was announced Thursday.

Clayborn is entering his 10th NFL season.

He’s been with the Atlanta Falcons for four seasons.

He was a first-round draft pick out of Iowa.

#Browns sign D-Line veteran Adrian Clayborn. The former first-round pick has 36.5 career sacks. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) April 9, 2020

For his career, Clayborn has appeared in 110 career games with 196 tackles, 36.5 sacks, 10 forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.