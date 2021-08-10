Browns star Garrett out with hamstring injury, Walker back

Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Myles Garrett (95) encourages the fans to cheer during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is dealing with a hamstring injury and could miss some time.

Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide any specifics on Garrett’s injury, but said he’ll be held out of practice and is day-to-day going forward.

The Browns play their exhibition opener on Saturday in Jacksonville.

Stefanski would not say if Garrett will be able to go, saying he’ll announce plans later in the week.

The 25-year-old Garrett missed two games last season after contracting the COVID-19 virus.

While Garrett is out, Browns starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. returned on a limited basis after missing a week with a knee injury.