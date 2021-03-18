Browns sign Youngstown native and cornerback Troy Hill: reports

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns signed cornerback Troy Hill, multiple sources reported on Thursday.
The four-year deal with the Youngstown native is worth $24 million, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.
Hill was undrafted and signed with the Bengals in 2015. He was waived by Cincinnati and New England before joining the Rams. Last season, he had three interceptions and one forced fumble.
The Browns have been busy adding defensive pieces. They already inked deals with defensive end Takk McKinley and safety John Johnson.