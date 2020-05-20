Browns sign two draft picks: Harrison Bryant and Donovan Peoples-Jones

ANN ARBOR, MI – OCTOBER 06: Donovan Peoples-Jones #9 of the Michigan Wolverines runs for a touchdown after a second half catch while playing the Maryland Terrapins on October 6, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns signed two of their 2020 NFL Draft picks: tight end Harrison Bryant and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Bryant, a fourth-round selection, logged 148 receptions and 16 touchdowns during his four years at Florida Atlantic. He was honored with the 2020 Jonh Mackey Award as the country’s top tight end.

The Browns selected Peoples-Jones in the sixth round. This Michigan Wolverine recorded 2,155 all-purpose yards with 16 touchdowns. Peoples-Jones was a two-time All-Big Ten selection as a wide receiver and a two-time All-Big Ten honoree as a punt returner.

Veteran Cleveland wideout Jarvis Landry, who has developed a relationship with Peoples-Jones, was asked about the rookie during a media availability on Wednesday.

“A lot of our conversations, he has a lot of questions, which I admire about him. He is asking me about punters, he is asking me about the teams and he is asking about guys on the team and all of the questions that I admire about him,” Landry said.

“From being around him the last two months, I see already that he is a hard worker. I see that he is eager to learn. Those are some of the things that I appreciate about him.”

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here