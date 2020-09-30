Browns sign running back Dontrell Hilliard

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns signed running back Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Browns originally singed Hilliard, who’s in his third season out of Tulane, as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He appeared in 25 games with the Browns, logging 13 carries for 49 yards with two touchdowns.

But he was mostly a return man. He returned 28 kickoffs for an average of 24.4 yards and six punts for 7.1 average yards. Hilliard also recorded 13 special teams tackles.

This comes after Cleveland lost wide receiver and return specialist JoJo Natson for the season. He suffered a torn knee ligament in Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team

