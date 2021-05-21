Browns sign rookie DT Togiai, 4th-round pick from Ohio State

FILE – In this Friday, May 14, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Tommy Togiai runs a drill during NFL football rookie minicamp Berea, Ohio. The Browns signed another player in their Class of 2021. Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, a fourth-round pick from Ohio State, signed his deal on Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns signed another player in their Class of 2021. Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, a fourth-round pick from Ohio State, signed his deal Friday.

He joined fourth-round pick offensive lineman James Hudson, fifth-round linebacker Tony Fields II, fifth-round safety Richard LeCounte III and sixth-round running back Demetric Felton as rookies who have signed.

Cleveland still needs to sign first-round cornerback Greg Newsome II, second-round linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and third-round receiver Anthony Schwartz.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pound Togiai was the 132nd overall pick.