Browns sign rookie DT Togiai, 4th-round pick from Ohio State

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, May 14, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Tommy Togiai runs a drill during NFL football rookie minicamp Berea, Ohio. The Browns signed another player in their Class of 2021. Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, a fourth-round pick from Ohio State, signed his deal on Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns signed another player in their Class of 2021. Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, a fourth-round pick from Ohio State, signed his deal Friday.

He joined fourth-round pick offensive lineman James Hudson, fifth-round linebacker Tony Fields II, fifth-round safety Richard LeCounte III and sixth-round running back Demetric Felton as rookies who have signed.

Cleveland still needs to sign first-round cornerback Greg Newsome II, second-round linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and third-round receiver Anthony Schwartz.

The 6-foot-1, 300-pound Togiai was the 132nd overall pick.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral