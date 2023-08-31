[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage on the Cleveland Browns’ roster changes.]

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II and placed linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk on injured reserve.

Hurst was initially signed on March 18 and has been with the team the whole preseason.

He was a fifth-round pick by the Los Angeles Raiders in 2018 and appeared in 42 games with the Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers. He has 78 career tackles, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.

Kunaszyk, who suffered a knee injury in the Browns’ last preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 26, appeared in 15 games with the Browns in 2022, including two starts. He led the team with 11 special teams tackles.

At this point in the season, players with major injuries added to injured reserve are allowed to return after missing four games. Teams can bring eight players back from injured reserve each season. Individual players can come back one additional time, but that counts toward the team’s eight designations.

The first game of the regular season is Sept. 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium.