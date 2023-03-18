CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have signed yet another player to their roster this weekend.

DT Maurice Hurst, who now calls Cleveland his home team, is the team’s second addition to the defensive tackle position this offseason, the Browns announced Saturday.

Hurst was a fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2018 and played for them for three seasons. He signed with the 49ers in 2021 before a calf injury ended his season. After re-signing with them in 2022, he suffered a torn bicep in training camp and missed the season, the Browns say.

Hurst has played in 42 career games with 17 starts and totaled 78 tackles, eight sacks, nine tackles for a loss and seven pass breakup.

This completes three additions to the Browns defensive line in the current free agency period after adding DE Ogbo Okoronkwo and DT Dalvin Tomlinson on Wednesday. They have also signed S Juan Thornhill and TE Jordan Akins.