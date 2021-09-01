Browns sign DE Jackson, place LB Phillips on injured reserve

by: The Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett throws the ball during NFL football practice Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — With linebacker Jacob Phillips going on injured reserve, the Browns signed defensive end Joe Jackson, who was waived earlier this week.

Cleveland made the moves following practice on Wednesday, shortly after coach Kevin Stefanski said Phillips had undergone surgery on a torn biceps.

Jackson will be the team’s No. 4 end behind Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley.

Phillips got hurt during Cleveland’s recent joint practice with the New York Giants.

Stefanski said the third-round pick in 2020 has been rehabbing at the team’s facility.

