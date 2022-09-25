CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns (2-1) are getting a weekend of rest after bringing home a victory against AFC North rival the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2).

The Browns put up a great team win in Thursday Night Football, winning 29-17.

The Browns’ defense gave up 14 points in the second quarter, then held the Steelers to just three points in the second half.

The team saw big offensive plays from multiple players including Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, David Njoku, Kareem Hunt and fill-in starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns scores a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a fourth down conversion during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers unable to make a reception ahead of John Johnson III #43 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns rushes Mitch Trubisky #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns breaks up a pass intended for George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns exits the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns exits the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns pumps up the crowd during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: Jacob Phillips #50 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a sack during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: Jacob Phillips #50 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a sack during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes ahead of Terrell Edmunds #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns makes a reception for a touchdown during the second quarter ahead of Terrell Edmunds #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns makes a reception for a touchdown during the second quarter ahead of Terrell Edmunds #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns talks to his team during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

It is a huge win for fans and players who suffered through a last-minute loss to the Jets in the home opener.

The team gathered for a players-only meeting during their short week, and it paid off.

“It is everything that you want. It is what we want to be as a team. Sometimes it does not work out, but when we do get the run game going, that is our M.O. We can play-action off of it and make big plays happen,” G Joel Bitonio said after the game.

Amari Cooper became the first Browns receiver to post back-to-back 100-yard games in nearly a decade.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski says Cooper has it all.

“I am trying to find new ways to tell you how impressed I am with No. 2. He is really, really smart. He is a great teammate. He runs every route imaginable – slants, go-balls, double moves or you name it. I just think he is so versatile. He is such a big, physical receiver. Trustworthy. I really enjoy No. 2,” Stefanski said after the game.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett had 220 passing yards and 2 touchdowns.

A crucial play was a QB sneak in the fourth quarter on a third and inches, eventually leading to a Nick Chubb touchdown.

“I was thinking about that on the sideline because I have never been able to do that in a game, and every time I see a quarterback do that in a game, I am like, ‘Dang, that is so sick. I want to do that one time.’ I told myself if I get a sneak, I am doing it. I almost blacked out,” Brissett told reporters after the game.

Brissett has the players’ trust and support.

“Just great leadership. Under pressure, he is making the right plays and making the right reads. He is very calm in the pocket. He trusts us, and we trust him,” T Jack Conklin said. It was his first game since last season.

Several players were injured in the game. LB Anthony Walker Jr. had an MRI showing he tore his quad tendon and will undergo season-ending surgery, according to reports. He was carted off the field during the game.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a groin injury. DT Taven Brian had a hamstring injury. LT Je Wills Jr. was able to get back in the game after a knee injury. S Ronnie Harrison Jr. has a hamstring injury.

The long week will give players time to heal and rest before they get back to practice and on the road to Atlanta (0-2).

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Falcons play the Seahawks this Sunday.