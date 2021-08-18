Browns running back Nick Chubb launches cereal

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Sundays just got even better.

Before you watch your Cleveland Browns, you can now pour yourself a bowl of cereal named after running back Nick Chubb.

The cinnamon squares of Chubb Crunch are available only at Heinen’s. The box features the usually stoic Chubb, whose favorite superhero is Batman, in a Caped Crusader-inspired getup.

A portion of the sales benefit First Candle, a nonprofit aimed to prevent sudden infant death syndrome.

There’s also a contest featuring the new cereal. You can enter to win a signed Nick Chubb jersey.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral