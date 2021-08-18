Browns running back Nick Chubb launches cereal

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Sundays just got even better.

Before you watch your Cleveland Browns, you can now pour yourself a bowl of cereal named after running back Nick Chubb.

The cinnamon squares of Chubb Crunch are available only at Heinen’s. The box features the usually stoic Chubb, whose favorite superhero is Batman, in a Caped Crusader-inspired getup.

A portion of the sales benefit First Candle, a nonprofit aimed to prevent sudden infant death syndrome.

There’s also a contest featuring the new cereal. You can enter to win a signed Nick Chubb jersey.