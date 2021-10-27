Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson named FedEx Ground Player of the Week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson has been voted FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Johnson, who was up against New England’s Damien Harris and Indianapolis’s Johnathan Taylor, was chosen for his performance in week 7 against the Denver Broncos.

.@DernestJohnson2 voted Ground Player of the Week in his first #NFL start. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 27, 2021

The running back made his first NFL start last week, rushing for 146 yards and making a touchdown.

He is the first Browns rusher to win Ground Player of the Week this season.

Running Back D’Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on October 27, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was voted FedEx Air Player of the Week.

FedEx will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to donate $2,000 to historically Black colleges and universities in Johnson and Burrow’s names.

Throughout the season, these schools will get more than $100,000 to support scholarships through the 2022-2023 school year.