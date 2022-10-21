CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ll be missing two key players in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

G Wyatt Teller has been ruled out with a calf injury.

CB Denzel Ward is out with a concussion.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 09: Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers catches a pass in front of Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Also, despite returning to practice this week, DE Jadaveon Clowney is listed as questionable for return on Sunday.

DE Myles Garrett is expected to play this week.

The Browns face AFC North Division rival the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday at 1 p.m.

They’re coming off a 3-game losing streak.