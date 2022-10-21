CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ll be missing two key players in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.
G Wyatt Teller has been ruled out with a calf injury.
CB Denzel Ward is out with a concussion.
Also, despite returning to practice this week, DE Jadaveon Clowney is listed as questionable for return on Sunday.
DE Myles Garrett is expected to play this week.
The Browns face AFC North Division rival the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday at 1 p.m.
They’re coming off a 3-game losing streak.