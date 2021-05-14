Browns rookies, undrafted free agents hit the practice field

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Eighteen Cleveland Browns rookies and undrafted free agents hit the practice field in Berea on Friday afternoon, led by first-round pick Greg Newsome, the defensive back from Northwestern.

“It was great. I was trying to embrace the moment, and I had to realize myself that this was my first NFL practice. It felt great to be out there with the guys, just getting around them and learning new techniques and coverages. Overall, I thought Day 1 went well,” he said.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the speedy star from Notre Dame slipped in the draft to the second round as word of a heart issue gained more and more traction in the news media.

“My heart is 100 percent sure; my heart is 100 percent healthy. You could see that going through the tests, going through the EKGs and going through the past MRIs and things like that. It is not an issue,” he said.

One of the big questions about third-round pick Anthony Schwartz was how he shows he is more than just a guy with world-class speed. He was a top track and field athlete, who had Olympic aspirations. When the 2020 games were pushed back due to the pandemic, Schwartz, who starred at Auburn decided to put all his efforts into football. He was asked what the coaches were stressing to him, in order to get him on the field more and more.

“They just want to see more from me and not just being a speed guy or a guy who is just going to run verticals or run screens. I want to become a guy who can run every route in the route tree and that can develop into a top guy and not just a gadget player,” he explained.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that 5th round pick Tony Fields out of West Virginia injured his foot recently and will need a few weeks to mend. Otherwise, the team got through practice about as well as could be expected.

“Great to be out on the field today. A beautiful day here in Northeast Ohio. Great to be coaching these kids. A lot of them are swimming as you can imagine with some of the mental things that we are putting on their plate, but they are very coachable. I thought it was a very good day,” he explained.

The mini camp continues on Saturday.