Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome flashes skills, humility

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie Greg Newsome II is earning praise in training camp for his skills, confidence and humility.

The first-round pick from Northwestern is competing with Greedy Williams for a starting job. And while Newsome is listed as a backup on Cleveland’s depth chart, he said he’s willing to help the team in any possible role.

“As I stand, whether it is regarding to starting or whatever, I do not know and really do not care. I am just trying to get as best as I can and help the team any way I can,” Newsome said.

Last week, Browns nickel back Troy Hill called Newsome a “star in the making.”

Coach Kevin Stefanski has been impressed by Newsome’s attention to detail and work ethic.

“When you are playing defensive back, it is and occupational hazard to get beat and there are those humbling moments. He is doing a nice job. He is so diligent about his work, understanding his job, understanding his techniques and constantly working on them to fine tune them. That is part of being a rookie, and particularly at that position where you are going up against some really good players. Some vets have some really crafty moves that you are going to see. It is only going to make him better,” Stefanski said.

Newsome is expected to get plenty of snaps this Saturday when the Browns play their exhibition opener at Jacksonville.