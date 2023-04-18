CLEVELAND (WJW) – There are 107 days until the 2023-2024 NFL season kicks off with the Hall of Fame game in Canton.

Right now, the Cleveland Browns are holding off-season workouts and getting ready for the NFL Draft.

Here’s every spot the Browns are set to pick in the draft, which begins on April 27.

Round 3 (No. 74 overall)

Round 3 (No. 98 overall)

Round 4 (No. 111 overall)

Round 4 (No. 126 overall from Vikings)

Round 5 (No. 140 overall from Rams)

Round 5 (No. 142)

Round 6 (No. 190)

Round 7 (No. 229)

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to talk to the media Tuesday at 11:45 a.m.

Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is also scheduled to have a court hearing this week, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.

He’s being sued by a woman who accuses him of sexual assault in a case Watson’s attorney calls “a sham.”

Watson settled 23 of 24 previous sexual assault accusations and was suspended for 11 games.