CLEVELAND (WJW) – There are 107 days until the 2023-2024 NFL season kicks off with the Hall of Fame game in Canton.
Right now, the Cleveland Browns are holding off-season workouts and getting ready for the NFL Draft.
Here’s every spot the Browns are set to pick in the draft, which begins on April 27.
- Round 3 (No. 74 overall)
- Round 3 (No. 98 overall)
- Round 4 (No. 111 overall)
- Round 4 (No. 126 overall from Vikings)
- Round 5 (No. 140 overall from Rams)
- Round 5 (No. 142)
- Round 6 (No. 190)
- Round 7 (No. 229)
Head coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to talk to the media Tuesday at 11:45 a.m.
Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is also scheduled to have a court hearing this week, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.
He’s being sued by a woman who accuses him of sexual assault in a case Watson’s attorney calls “a sham.”
Watson settled 23 of 24 previous sexual assault accusations and was suspended for 11 games.