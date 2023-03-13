Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on Deshaun Watson.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sources say the Cleveland Browns have restructured QB Deshaun Watson’s contract, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

“The #Browns have restructured QB Deshaun Watson’s contract, creating nearly $36M in cap space, source said. The cap conversion gives plenty of room for Cleveland to work in free agency,” Rapoport’s Monday morning tweet said.

Recently, general manager Andrew Berry indicated the team may consider restructuring the five-year, $230 million deal — to clear salary cap space — it used to entice Watson to agree to a trade from Houston to the Browns one year ago.

The Browns are approximately $14 million over the salary cap and need to get under it if they intend to be active in free agency, which opens on March 15.

Watson’s deal not only made league history because it was fully guaranteed, but his salary cap hit is $55 million in 2023, another record. The contract also established a new bar for quarterbacks around the league.

He was suspended 11 games by the NFL last season after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women while he played for the Texans. Watson initially turned down a trade to the Browns before they upped their offer to him in desperation to land one of the league’s top QBs.