Browns optimistic but focused, with playoffs hopes very much alive going into Jets game

CLEVELAND (WJW) — At 10 wins and four losses, the Cleveland Browns have their best record through 14 games since they returned to the league in 1999. The last time the Browns were 10-4, 1994, Denzel Ward, a Cleveland native, wasn’t even born.

“We realize our record, but we have to finish the season strong, and like you said, take it one game at a time. Focus on the next game now and do it over again,” said Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

That’s been the Browns attitude all season long, one game, one opponent at a time, and now one win Sunday could be enough to clinch a playoff berth for the Browns for the first time since 2002.

“Right now, we earned a 10-4 record and that’s all we have earned so we have to get prepared to go play a good Jets team that came off a real big win,” said Browns safety Karl Joseph.

The Browns can clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Jets, and the Colts lose to Pittsburgh, the Dolphins lose or tie the Las Vegas Raiders and or the Ravens lose or tie the New York Giants. Don’t expect Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to be scoreboard watching.

“I’ll be watching the scoreboard of the Browns and Jets,” said Stefanski.

Beating the Jets will not be a cake walk, New York will enter Sunday’s game with a little bit of swagger after beating the 9-4 L.A. Rams on the road Sunday to pick up their first win of the season.

“We can’t look at them as a lesser team or we are going to go in there and get punched in the mouth so we have to get prepared and act like this is a playoff game for us,” Joseph said.

The Browns haven’t won a playoff game since 1994, another milestone the team would love to break this year, if they can get to the postseason. But first, one game at a time. This is just the eighth time the Browns have won 10 games in a season since the 1970 merger. Sunday’s game against the Jets kicks off at 1 p.m.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: