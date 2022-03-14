Browns releasing WR Jarvis Landry

**Related Video Above: Jarvis Landry Thanksgiving Food Drive 2021.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns announced they are releasing wide receiver Jarvis Landry after four seasons.

The news, which initially came per ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, comes after the team had reportedly given Landry permission to request a trade after acquiring Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper over the weekend.

“One more free-agent WR now available: Browns are releasing WR Jarvis Landry, per source. Amari Cooper arriving, Landry departing,” Schefter tweeted Monday.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on October 29, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

Landry was reportedly set to make $15 million with the Browns next year if he had stayed with the team. The five-time Pro Bowler, who dealt with injuries last year, had recently said he wanted to stick it out with Cleveland but was ready to move on if necessary.

“The trade for Jarvis Landry in 2018 was a key moment for our organization,” general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement after the Browns terminated the contract Monday. “Jarvis’ on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release. These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus.”

With the Cowboys trade the Browns are reportedly also acquiring a sixth-round draft pick.