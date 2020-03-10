Browns release veteran LB Christian Kirksey

CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 08: Outside linebacker Christian Kirksey #58 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Redskins at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have released LB Christian Kirksey.

He had been with the team for six seasons.

“Christian Kirksey has been a vital member of our organization for the last six seasons because of his contributions on and off the field,” said Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry. “He has been a strong leader both in our locker room and in the Cleveland community. These are difficult decisions and, in Christian’s case, more challenging because of how well he has represented our team. We thank him for his dedication and wish him nothing but the best in the next phase of his career.”

For his Browns career, Kirksey compiled 484 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.