Browns reach one-year deal with WR Rashard ‘Hollywood’ Higgins

CLEVELAND, OHIO – JANUARY 03: Rashard Higgins #82 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — The Cleveland Browns have resigned Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins.

FOX 8’s John Telich has confirmed that the wide receiver and team agreed to a one-year contract.

Can confirm . Hollywood Higgins agreeing to one year deal for close to 3 million. #Browns @fox8news — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) March 18, 2021

Higgins will earn around $2.3 million this coming season.

The Browns also reached agreements with other players this week.

Linebacker Malcolm Smith is getting a one-year deal.

The Browns also reached an agreement with free agent safety John Johnson III. He agreed to a three-year, $33.75 million contract earlier this week with Cleveland after spending the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Browns also made their agreement with defensive end Takk McKinley official.