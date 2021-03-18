Browns re-signing returner JoJo Natson, LB Walker visiting

CLEVELAND, Ohio- (AP)- The Browns are re-signing free agent returner Jojo Natson, who tore a knee ligament just three games into last season.
Natson signed a one-year deal with Cleveland in 2020, but had it cut short when he got hurt returning a punt in Week 3.
The Browns never got what they wanted out of their return game and are bringing back the 27-year-old speedster for another year.
Also, the team is hosting free agent linebacker Anthony Walker. He spent the past four seasons with Indianapolis.