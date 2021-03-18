Browns re-signing returner JoJo Natson, LB Walker visiting

FILE – Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins celebrates after the team defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game in Cleveland, in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. On Wednesday night, March 17, 2021, the Browns reached agreement with wide receiver Rashard Higgins on a one-year, $2.3 million deal. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

CLEVELAND, Ohio- (AP)- The Browns are re-signing free agent returner Jojo Natson, who tore a knee ligament just three games into last season.

Natson signed a one-year deal with Cleveland in 2020, but had it cut short when he got hurt returning a punt in Week 3.

FILE – Cleveland Browns wide receiver JoJo Natson catches the ball during warm-ups before an NFL football game in Cleveland, in this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo. The Browns are re-signing free agent returner Jojo Natson, who tore a knee ligament just three games into last season. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

The Browns never got what they wanted out of their return game and are bringing back the 27-year-old speedster for another year.

Also, the team is hosting free agent linebacker Anthony Walker. He spent the past four seasons with Indianapolis.