Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic (55) blocks during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

(WJW) — Sources say Cleveland Browns C Ethan Pocic is expected to re-sign with the team, according to NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

Mike Garafalo with the NFL Network says the 27-year-old will get $18 million in base value on a three-year deal with more available via incentives.

The LSU grad was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2nd round (58th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and signed by the Cleveland Browns in April 2022.

He stands at 6’6″ and weighs 309.

He wears #55.