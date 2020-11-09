Browns RB Chubb back after injuring knee, missing 4 games

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns star running back Nick Chubb has been designated to return from injured reserve after missing four games with a sprained knee.
Chubb got hurt in the first quarter of Cleveland’s Oct. 4 win at Dallas. He’s expected to practice Monday as the Browns return from their bye week.
Chubb could return to the lineup this week when the Browns host the Houston Texans. A Pro Bowler last season, Chubb rushed for 335 yards and four touchdowns in four games before injuring his knee.
The Browns were leading the NFL in rushing before Chubb got hurt.
