Browns RB Chubb back after injuring knee, missing 4 games

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns star running back Nick Chubb has been designated to return from injured reserve after missing four games with a sprained knee.

Chubb got hurt in the first quarter of Cleveland’s Oct. 4 win at Dallas. He’s expected to practice Monday as the Browns return from their bye week.

Chubb could return to the lineup this week when the Browns host the Houston Texans. A Pro Bowler last season, Chubb rushed for 335 yards and four touchdowns in four games before injuring his knee.

We have designated RB Nick Chubb for return from injured reserve



Details » https://t.co/aUGBe9FyVL pic.twitter.com/2zKUCipMHs — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 9, 2020

The Browns were leading the NFL in rushing before Chubb got hurt.

