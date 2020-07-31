Browns QBs and rookies start training after successfully completing COVID-19 testing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For Browns QB Baker Mayfield, other quarterbacks and rookies, today is part of Phase one of camp for them.
That group has already successfully completed its COVID-19 testing and has been cleared to access the revamped Browns facility.
Now begins the Strength and conditioning part of their camp. All veterans who reported on Tuesday are still doing their testing. A player needs to test negative three times over a four day period to move on to their Phase one.
Saturday is the first day veterans who passed the COVID testing can access the building. They begin their conditioning on Monday.
The team has expanded locker room space to give players enough social distancing and the first full practice won’t be until mid-August. The first padded practice is August 17.
There are no preseason games. The big date on the Browns calendar is September 13 when they begin the season against Baltimore
